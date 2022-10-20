Police arrest 2 people following death of 17-month-old girl

A Maplewood woman and her boyfriend have been arrested in the death of her 17-month-old daughter. Police say authorities were called to an apartment Tuesday evening on a report of a girl with significant injuries. First responders rendered medical aid…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.