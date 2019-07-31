Police: 2-year-old child left in car for 10 hours overnight in Schofield; father arrested
Everest Metro police say a father left his 2-year-old child in the car for 10 hours Sunday in Schofield. He is set to appear in court Wednesday.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
