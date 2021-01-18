Pocevicz, Ronald A. Age 78 of New Lisbon

Ronald A. Pocevicz age 78 of New Lisbon, WI died on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at his home.

A private family service will take place at a later date with military honors. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com







