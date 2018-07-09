Pocan says ICE ‘brand is broken’

A Wisconsin member of Congress will introduce his “abolish ICE” legislation this week. Second District Democrat Mark Pocan says it’s time for something completely different. “ICE as it currently functions is broken, thanks to the president,” Pocan said Monday at his Madison office. Pocan said Presdident Donald Trump has made Immigration and Customs Enforcement ineffecive, […]

