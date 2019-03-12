Pocan cites unanswered questions from 2018 ICE raids

A Wisconsin Congressman says there are too many unanswered questions surrounding an immigration action last year. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 83 people in Wisconsin over four days last September. Congressman Mark Pocan said a Freedom of Information request reveals 39 individuals had no criminal record. “When you tell us that they’re going after MS-13 […]

