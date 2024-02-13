Plush wars? Squishmallows toy maker and Build-A-Bear sue each other over 'copycat' accusations
It turns out there are actually a lot of sharp elbows in the plush toy business. Build-A-Bear and Squishmallows maker Kelly Toys are now facing each other off in federal court. In a lawsuit filed Monday, Kelly Toys and parent…
Johnson urges House to reject further Ukraine funding
by Bob Hague on February 13, 2024 at 11:07 PM
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson says it makes no sense to send more money to Ukraine. Johnson was a no vote early on Tuesday, as the Senate passed a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine and Israel. During a media call on the ‘X’ platform […]
Juneau County Board
by WRJC WebMaster on February 13, 2024 at 8:08 PM
THREE RECOGNIZED AS 2023 FRIENDS OF JUNEAU COUNTY 4-H
by WRJC WebMaster on February 13, 2024 at 4:02 PM
Baraboo Man Arrested for Possible Adams County Hit & Run Arrested for OWI
by WRJC WebMaster on February 13, 2024 at 3:51 PM
Sweers, Gyllin, Hansen, Gordon Mauston Wrestling Matches
by WRJC WebMaster on February 12, 2024 at 6:21 PM
Drake Gosda Regional Interview (Mauston Wrestling)
by WRJC WebMaster on February 12, 2024 at 6:20 PM
Local Prep Scores from Saturday 2/10
by WRJC WebMaster on February 12, 2024 at 6:20 PM
WIAA Regional Wrestling Wrap-up (Mauston Sends 7 to Sectionals)
by WRJC WebMaster on February 12, 2024 at 6:19 PM
Republican bills would provide emergency services grants to Chippewa Valley
by Bob Hague on February 12, 2024 at 5:01 PM
Republican lawmakers in the Chippewa Valley want to reallocate untapped state funds towards emergency services grants. It’s $15 million that was allocated in the last state budget for HSHS to provide expanded mental health capacity. That […]
