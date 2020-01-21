Plover teen pleads not guilty to calling in bomb threat to Stevens Point Area Senior High
A Portage County court official found enough evidence to proceed with the case against Keenan Alderman, accused of calling in a bomb threat to SPASH.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
