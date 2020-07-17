Plover man, charged with homicide in baby's death, told police he 'paddled' girlfriend's choking infant to save him
Meyer Willkom told police he hit the baby on his back when the 6-month-old choked on milk. Officers and an autopsy cast doubt.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
As scientists race toward a coronavirus vaccine, some worry that key steps might be missed
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2020 at 1:41 AM
There's already opposition to a COVID-19 vaccine that doesn't exist. Vaccine experts say safety and efficacy won't be compromised.
-
Democratic lawmakers propose overhaul of unemployment laws but face GOP opposition
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 16, 2020 at 10:43 PM
Republican lawmakers said the ideas don't fix the backlog and could lead to fraud.
-
'Black Lives Matter' mural in Ripon fields complaints; historical commission may order it...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on July 16, 2020 at 9:48 PM
A "Black Lives Matter" mural on the side of The Heist lacks a city certificate, and the Historical Preservation Commission wants it taken down.
-
Sturgeon Bay man accused of killing wife appears in court, jury trial pushed to 2021
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 16, 2020 at 9:36 PM
Judge David Weber was expected to rule on a previous Daubert hearing but ended up asking for more evidence before declaring his decision.
-
'Wow, you're so articulate.' What is a microaggression and how can it be avoided?
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 16, 2020 at 9:16 PM
The term racial microaggressions, microinsults and microinvalidations were first proposed by psychiatrist Chester M. Pierce in the 1970s.
-
Where will Bergstrom Automotive's Green Bay area Subaru dealership go? | Streetwise
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 16, 2020 at 6:44 PM
Bergstrom Automotive plans to demolish the remnants of the Mack Truck property on Pilgrim Way and build a new Subaru dealership that should open in 2021.
-
Green Bay wants to avoid a repeat of the spring election. Here are the city's plans for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 16, 2020 at 6:29 PM
Here's what voters can expect for next month's primary — and what gaps remain as the city gears up for a historical election in November.
-
'Grown men cried': De Pere's Pink Flamingos rally to raise a record $100,000-plus without...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 16, 2020 at 5:32 PM
"To say we're blown away would be an understatement," Trevor Ramseir said of the Pink Flamingos' goal to raise $37,000 without its annual slow-pitch softball tournament.
-
Parties? Canceled. Protests and Joe Biden? Still on. What we know (and don't) about the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 16, 2020 at 5:03 PM
The scale, shape and content of DNC in Milwaukee remain in flux as organizers prepare for the Aug. 17-20 event during the coronavirus pandemic.
