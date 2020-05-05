Please consider supporting local journalism with a subscription on #GivingNewsDay
Five Wisconsin counties, most in the Northwoods, still have no confirmed COVID-19 cases....
by Wausau Daily Herald on May 5, 2020 at 4:21 PM
While factors like low population density and low testing numbers can contribute to a lack of confirmed cases, some of it could simply be luck.
JBS Packerland to reopen with limited staff Tuesday as facility contends with coronavirus...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2020 at 4:05 PM
The Green Bay beef-processing plant shut down last week with nearly 300 workers testing positive for COVID-19.
Wisconsin to receive 100,000 face masks from Taiwan as coronavirus cases continue to rise
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2020 at 3:54 PM
Taiwan's donation is part of an effort to assist other countries as it emerges as a model for its response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Wisconsin unemployment claims top half a million as coronavirus upends the economy
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2020 at 3:31 PM
Unemployment claims top half a million in Wisconsin
Brown County sheriff: Man and woman appear to have died in murder-suicide in Allouez home
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2020 at 3:25 PM
A caller told dispatchers they saw blood and the doors were locked.
'He will surely be missed': Two-headed goat born on Wittenberg farm dies
by Wausau Daily Herald on May 5, 2020 at 2:54 PM
Janus was born on Nueske Farms in Wittenberg. He died Monday, nearly a month after his birth.
Board games offer a great escape while cooped up fighting off COVID-19
by Fond du Lac Reporter on May 5, 2020 at 2:52 PM
With the safer-at-home order still in effect, family units find themselves with a lot of together time on their hands. Board games offer alternatives.
No shortage, but meat supply could see new constraints
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2020 at 2:21 PM
No shortage, but meat supply could see new constraints
