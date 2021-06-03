Plea Hearing Set Later This Month For Driver Who Hit Pedestrian While Looking AT Phone

A plea hearing will be held later this month in Adams County for the driver accused of hitting a pedestrian while he was looking at his cell phone. Forty-two-year-old Matthew Olson is charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, homicide by a vehicle using a controlled substance, and hit-and-run. The accident happened last year on May 18th in the town of Big Flats. Eighteen-year-old Allison Joy Frystak was killed as she walked along State Highway 13. A man who was walking will the victim says he saw the vehicle swerving just before hitting her. Olson admitted huffing a chemical before the crash.

Source: WRJC.com







