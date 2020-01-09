Plea Hearing Set for Necedah Woman Accused of Killing Boyfriend, Hiding Corpse

A plea hearing will be held May 14th for the Necedah woman accused of killing her boyfriend and hiding his corpse. Twenty-seven-year-old Crystal Pharis appeared in Juneau County court today (Wednesday) and is facing seven felony counts in the November murder of 26-year-old Jason Dailey. He was discovered dead in his home of blunt force trauma to the head. Pharis was found passed out from drug use next to her two-month-old child when she was arrested. Her roommate told police Pharis had violent tendencies and thought Dailey was cheating on her.

Source: WRJC.com





