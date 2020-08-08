Plea deal rejected for former Southwest High School employee charged with sexually assaulting teen
The judge said the plea deal did not meet public interest.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Baldwin Pushes to Protect Local Products from Unfair Trade Tactics
on August 8, 2020 at 3:17 AM
U.
Wisconsin Seeking Outstanding Young Farmer Nominations
on August 8, 2020 at 3:17 AM
Organizers of Wisconsin's Outstanding Young Farmer award are looking for nominations from a variety producers of agricultural commodities to apply for next year's program.
Wisconsin Farm Real Estate Values Dipped in Past Year
on August 8, 2020 at 3:17 AM
The tough agricultural economy is likely to blame for a drop in the total value of Wisconsin farm land and buildings during the past year.
Schauer Joins DBA, Edge as Communications Specialist
on August 8, 2020 at 3:17 AM
The Green Bay-based Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative announced the hiring of Steven Schauer as a new communications specialist.
FSA Leader on Important Sign-up Reminders, Program Deadlines
on August 8, 2020 at 3:17 AM
First off, I want to send a huge thank you to our Wisconsin FSA customers.
Packers to play first two home games without fans in Lambeau Field stands
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 6, 2020 at 11:53 PM
The Green Bay Packers will play two home games without fans and reevaluate whether to allow them after for Nov. 1 and after.
Thursday’s COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on August 6, 2020 at 11:40 PM
Here are Thursday’s COVID-19 numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. DHS reports that 4.7 percent of 17,706 new test results were positive, a total of 839 new confirmed cases. The seven-day average continues to drop and is at […]
Evers Evers releases $32 million in CARES Act funds to UW System for COVID-19 response
by Bob Hague on August 6, 2020 at 11:31 PM
Governor Tony Evers has allocated millions of dollars, for the University of Wisconsin System to deal with the coronavirus on its campuses this fall. The money – $32 million to support coronavirus testing throughout the UW System and UW- […]
