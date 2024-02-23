Planned Parenthood to ask Wisconsin Supreme Court to declare abortion a constitutional right

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin wants the state Supreme Court to declare abortion a constitutional right. The organization which provides abortion services at three Wisconsin clinics announced Thursday that it will file a petition directly with the court. Planned Parenthood President and CEO Tanya Atkinson in an announcement posted to social media. “We are asking the […] Source: WRN.com







