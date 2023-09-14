Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin to resume abortions starting next Monday

– Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will resume providing abortions next week. The announcement was made Thursday by Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson “A ruling by the Dane County Circuit Court in July made it clear that the 1849 law is not enforceable for voluntary abortions. This Monday, September 18, Planned Parenthood […] Source: WRN.com







