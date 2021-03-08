Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Baraboo Road
A Michigan pilot says he had a fuel line issue that forced him to make an emergency landing on a highway in Baraboo Sunday afternoon. No injuries were reported. Joseph Fullerton was able to set his single-engine aircraft down on Highway 136. The stretch of highway Fullerton used when he couldn’t reach an airport was closed for bridge construction at the time. The plane landed safely, but a tree branch damaged one wing.
Source: WRJC.com
