Plane carrying 107 passengers slid off Austin Straubel airport taxiway Saturday morning
No one was injured after a Delta plane carrying 107 passengers slid of the taxiway Saturday morning at Austin Straubel International Airport.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
