Plan evaporating to meet 2021 deadline for closing and replacing troubled Lincoln Hills
Republicans who control the state Legislature have no plans to close the state’s troubled juvenile prison by a 2021 deadline.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Plan evaporating to meet 2021 deadline for closing and replacing troubled Lincoln Hills1 hour ago
- Name Released in Thanksgiving Day Hit-And-Run Incident1 hour ago
- Necedah Man Leaves Scene after Head on Collision1 hour ago
- Convicted Sex Offender to Live in Orange Township1 hour ago
- $25,000 cash bond set for SPASH student accused of calling in bomb threat2 hours ago
- Stevens Point special ed teacher sexually assaulted boy he mentored, according to prosecut...2 hours ago
- Wisconsin’s House delegation splits along partisan lines on impeachment10 hours ago
- State Milk Production Falls, While National Output Rises12 hours ago
- State Cheese Makers Praise Newly-Proposed Dairy Bills12 hours ago
- Wisconsin Leaders Co-Sign Biofuel Letter to Trump12 hours ago
- Legislative panel approves some pay increases while rejecting others1 day ago
- Enbridge buying land for new Line 5 pipeline2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.