Plaintiffs withdraw lawsuit over ballots in three Wisconsin counties

A lawsuit that sought to toss out all votes cast in Milwaukee, Dane and Menominee Counties has been withdrawn by the plaintiffs. The three counties had the highest percentage of votes cast for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, 82%, 75% and 65% respectively, out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. That lawsuit was filed last week in […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.