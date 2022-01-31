Pitel, Marilyn M. Age 94 of Kendall

Marilyn M. Pitel, 94, of Kendall, died on Thursday, January 27th, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living Facility in Hillsboro, Wisconsin.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, 11:00 AM at the Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, 112 East South Railroad Street, Kendall, WI. Burial will be in the Glendale Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for time of visitation on Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.

Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.