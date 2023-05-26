Pitching & Timely Hitting Leads Royall Past La Farge to Open Up Baseball Post-Season

The Royall Panthers baseball team advanced to the WIAA D4 Regional semi-final by shutting out La Farge 9-0 Thursday evening. Three Royall pitchers combined for a 3 hit shut. Gunnar Wopat pitched the first 5 innings giving up just 2 hits walking 2 and striking out 6. Ben Crneckiy and Parker Friedl pitched the final two innings for the shutout victory. Tucker Wildes led the offense going 2×2 with a home run in the victory. Seth Brandau went 2×3 for the Panthers who improve to 12-7 on the season and will travel to Ithaca on Tuesday for the Regional Semi-Final.

Source: WRJC.com







