Pitching & Timely Hits Lead Mauston Past Adams-Friendship in Baseball Action

The Mauston Golden Eagles baseball team blanked Adams-Friendship 7-0 Thursday evening to claim their 4th win of the season and first conference victory of the year. A 4th inning RBI single by Dalton Hoehn gave Mauston a 1-0 lead. The Golden Eagles added to it in the 5th inning with a 2 run single by Brady Baldwin to extend the lead to 3-0. Mauston was able to score 4 big insurance runs in the 6th inning thanks to an RBI Double by Dalton Hoehn and another 2 run single by Brady Baldwin. That was plenty enough offense for pitcher Brock Massey who tossed 7 shutout innings scattering 3 hits while walking just 2 and striking out 8. Mauston improves to 4-2 on the season and 1-1 in the South Central Conference. Zander Klaus pitched well for the Green Devils giving up 3 runs in 5innings while striking out 6 and walking only one batter. The Green Devils fall to 6-2 and 0-1 in the South Central Conference. Mauston will travel to Wautoma on Tuesday.

One other local baseball Scores from Thursday

Wisconsin Dells 14 Westfield 2

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.