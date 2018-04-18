Pioneering civil rights leader Vel Phillips remembered as unwavering voice for justice

Phillips was the first black woman to graduate from the University of Wisconsin law school. She was the first woman – and first African-American alderman – elected to the Milwaukee Common Council.

