Pinkus, Herbert “Bert” Thomas Edward Age 93 of Friendship

Herbert “Bert” Thomas Edward Pinkus, age 93, formerly of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2024 at the Our Lady of Victory Chapel in Necedah, Wisconsin. Father Kenneth Dean will officiate. Visitation will be Saturday at the Chapel from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be at the Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery, Necedah, Wisconsin.

Herbert was born November 27, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to Stephen and Josephine (Kowalczyk) Pinczykowski. He grew up in Chicago and graduated from Taft High School in Chicago. He was a Veteran of the Korean War and earned the Korean Combat Medal as well as the United Nations Ribbon during his service as a Sergeant in the Marine Corps. Bert was united in marriage to Madeline Mary Lawlor on January 3, 1959. They made their home in Clarendon Hills, Illinois where they raised their family. Herbert was a truck driver for many years in addition to driving for Willett School Bus Company. The couple retired to Friendship, Wisconsin in 1997.

Herbert enjoyed reading, camping, fishing and anything to do with space exploration as well as aviation. He was a true outdoorsman.

Memorials may be directed in Herbert’s memory to Veteran Affairs, Dementia Society of America, or by planting a tree to honor his legacy.

Herbert was preceded in death by his parents: Stephen and Josephine; loving wife, Madeline; infant son, Robert; and brothers: Stanley, Henry “Hank” (Dolly); and John “Jack” (Judy).

Survivors include his son, James (Cynthia) Herbert Pinkus; and daughter, Mary Ann (Brian) Gugora. He is further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

