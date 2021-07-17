Pink Flamingo 2021 parade, 5k run/walk
Community members participate in the Pink Flamingo 5k and parade Saturday in De Pere.
The couple who died from injuries in a July 8 house fire in Lakewood has been identified
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 17, 2021 at 2:25 PM
A man and woman in their 70s were identified as the victims of a fatal house fire in Lakewood July 8.
Bearcat's Fish House in Algoma damaged by midday fire; State 42 closed for over an hour
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 16, 2021 at 10:34 PM
Bearcat's is named for "Bearcat" Berkowitz, who opened business with wife Linda in the 1980s. Billy and Nicole Smith became owners about a decade ago.
Average daily COVID-19 cases increased for the 10th consecutive day in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 16, 2021 at 9:44 PM
The seven-day average of daily cases increased to 149, up 64 cases from a month ago.
Jury awards Manitowoc woman more than $125 million in discrimination lawsuit against...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on July 16, 2021 at 9:41 PM
The jury found Walmart had failed to accommodate Marlo Spaeth, an employee with Down syndrome who had worked for the company for about 16 years.
Despite a season without fans at Lambeau, Green Bay Packers came through pandemic year in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 16, 2021 at 9:03 PM
Packers report a loss from operations in year with no fans, but, overall, financial picture is positive.
'Give me a chance': Housing discrimination, unaffordability leave homeless community...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 16, 2021 at 8:24 PM
Northeast Wisconsin's competitive housing market is leaving many people homeless.
LIFT Dane's Legal Tune-up Tool can help you remove eligible criminal and eviction records
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 16, 2021 at 7:24 PM
The Legal Tune-up Tool allows Wisconsin residents to see and remove eligible criminal records from two commonly used Wisconsin records systems.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes website refreshed as he is poised to enter U.S. Senate race next...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 16, 2021 at 5:57 PM
Mandela Barnes began fundraising July 8 and is in a 15-day federal window before having to file paperwork to officially enter the race.
