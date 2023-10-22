Pilot Travel Center in Mauston Remodeled

The Pilot travel center in Mauston, Wisconsin is ready to welcome travelers with a fully refreshed look and new amenities. The renovations are part of Pilot Company’s nationwide initiative, called New Horizons, to invest $1 billion in remodeling its stores to upgrade the experience for team members and guests, and prepare for the future of travel. Additionally, Pilot Company is donating $10,000 to the School District of Mauston as part of its commitment to giving back.

As part of the store’s complete overhaul from curb to counter, the Pilot travel center located at 1101 Gateway Ave. now features:

Refreshed and expanded restrooms and showers to improve the guest experience

A new kitchen to serve guests their favorite food items

Enhanced food and beverage offerings

Three new self-checkouts for a quicker shopping experience

New public laundry facilities

A new breakroom for a better team member experience

A remodeled Wendy’s

“We are excited to showcase our newly updated travel center with the Mauston community and the travelers we serve every day,” said Allison Cornish, vice president of store modernization at Pilot Company. “We continue to listen to our guest’s feedback and strive to make their travel experiences easier and more enjoyable.”

The New Horizons initiative is a three-year project to fully remodel more than 400 Pilot, Flying J and One9 travel center locations and marks the company’s most significant investment in store modernization to date. In honor of this initiative and the company’s long history of giving back to its local communities, Pilot Company is donating $10,000 to the School District of Mauston, who will use it to fund technology resources in elementary classrooms. For more information about New Horizons, visit pilotflyingj.com/new-horizons .

To celebrate the newly completed remodel, Pilot Company is offering a 25% discount on food and beverage at the Pilot travel center in Mauston through October 22, 2023. To receive the one-time-use offer, guests must enter promo code “PFJOct” in the myRewards Plus app and present their myRewards

Source: WRJC.com







