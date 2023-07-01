Pilot killed in floatplane crash on Lake Mille Lacs in Minnesota

Officials say the body of a pilot who crashed his floatplane into Minnesota’s Lake Mille Lacs and drowned has been recovered. The Mille Lacs County sheriff said in a Facebook video early Saturday that the body of the 47-year-old male…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.