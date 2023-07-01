Pilot killed in fatal plane crash on Lake Mille Lacs in Minnesota
Officials say the body of a pilot who crashed his floatplane into Minnesota’s Lake Mille Lacs and drowned has been recovered. The Mille Lacs County sheriff said in a Facebook video early Saturday that the body of the 47-year-old male…
Home at last: Fallen World War II soldier Clinton Paul Koloski buried in Beloit
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 1, 2023 at 5:34 PM
Koloski was 21 when he was killed in action in France in January 1945, but his remains had gone unidentified for decades.
See photos from Fridays on the Fox
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 1, 2023 at 4:55 PM
Road Trip performed to a packed CityDeck at Fridays on the Fox.
Oconto woman, 19, dies after being thrown from motorcycle that crashed into SUV
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 1, 2023 at 4:33 PM
The woman was the passenger on a motorcycle on Highway 41 when it collided with an SUV, the Oconto County Sheriff's Office said.
See photos from 49th annual Oneida Pow Wow
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 1, 2023 at 4:06 PM
Check out all our photos from the first day of the 49th annual Oneida Pow Wow.
21-year-old Green Bay man charged with homicide in March fatal shooting in Ashwaubenon
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2023 at 9:25 PM
Prez Wade, of Green Bay, is accused of fatally shooting Braxton Phillips, 22, of Hobart, on March 1 after Wade's birthday party, court records say.
Ahead of July 4 travel, DOT raises alarm after 17 crashes in 16 days on State 172
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2023 at 9:22 PM
State 172 on pace for a crash a day in two weeks ahead of busy holiday travel season. WisDOT is urging motorists to stay alert.
Speaker Robin Vos says he'll move to end minority scholarship program after Supreme Court...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2023 at 7:34 PM
Vos commented after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the consideration of race in college admissions.
Gov. Tony Evers vows 'as many partial vetoes as we can muster' as Republicans send budget...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2023 at 6:57 PM
The 2023-25 state budget proposal would leverage a historic surplus to cut income taxes by more than $3 billion for Wisconsin residents
See photos from Titletown Night Market
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2023 at 6:52 PM
The Titletown Night Market brought together crafts, food and music.
