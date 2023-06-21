Pilot and passenger killed in crash of small plane near Duluth

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash of a small plane north of Duluth. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the plane crashed in a wooded area near an unincorporated township after taking off from the Duluth International…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.