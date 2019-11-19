Pietrzak, Hans Michael Age 35 of Adams
Hans Michael Pietrzak, age 35, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly Saturday, November 16, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Hans was born April 9, 1984, in Wisconsin Rapids to Michael and Beverly (Menck) Pietrzak.
He graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 2002.
He most recently worked at Brakebush doing maintenance.
Hans loved fishing, animals, Packer football, and especially spending time with Ashley, Brandin, and his nieces & nephew. He loved his trips with his grandparents.
Survivors:
Parents: Mike & Bev Pietrzak
Sister: Ashley (Brandin) Meyer
Nieces: Samantha & Maliah
Nephew: Mason
Grandparents: Hans & Dorothy Menck
Grandmother: Mary Leatherberry
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and
further information.
