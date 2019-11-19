Pietrzak, Hans Michael Age 35 of Adams

Hans Michael Pietrzak, age 35, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly Saturday, November 16, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Hans was born April 9, 1984, in Wisconsin Rapids to Michael and Beverly (Menck) Pietrzak.

He graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 2002.

He most recently worked at Brakebush doing maintenance.

Hans loved fishing, animals, Packer football, and especially spending time with Ashley, Brandin, and his nieces & nephew. He loved his trips with his grandparents.

Survivors:

Parents: Mike & Bev Pietrzak

Sister: Ashley (Brandin) Meyer

Nieces: Samantha & Maliah

Nephew: Mason

Grandparents: Hans & Dorothy Menck

Grandmother: Mary Leatherberry

