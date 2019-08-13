Pierce, Roger J. Age 86 of New Lisbon (Germantown Township)

Roger J. Pierce, age 86 of New Lisbon (Germantown township), died on Sunday August 11, 2019 at the Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. Roger was the son of George and Faye (Schnieder) Pierce and was born on August 12, 1932 in La Crosse, WI. Roger was a graduate of the Tomah High School.

Roger served in the US Army in Germany from 1952 to 1954. He was a member of the New Lisbon American Legion Post 110.

Roger was united in marriage to Jacqueline Marie Maloney on January 10, 1959 in Milwaukee, WI where they resided for many years. Roger was employed by Harnischfeger Corporation in Milwaukee for 28 years. Roger and Jacqueline move to Germantown Township in Juneau County in 1995.

Roger enjoy gardening, in which you could see by the flowers at his house, he also liked to go fishing. Roger liked to socialize with friends at Wonderly’s and at the Body Shop in New Lisbon.

He is survived by his nieces and nephews. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jacqueline, brothers Frank and George, and sisters Margaret Johnson and Catherine Pierce.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday August 17, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church (2001 S. Main St.) in Necedah, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday at the church from 10:00a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment with Military Honors will follow in St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.