Piatek, Roberta E. Age 95 of Adams-Friendship

Roberta E. Piatek, age 95, died peacefully of natural causes Friday, June 16, 2023, at home surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in

Friendship, Wisconsin. Deacon Jon Anderson will officiate. Interment will be at the St. Leo Catholic

Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

Roberta was born in Chicago, Illinois to Alexander & Eleanor (Grochowski) Zdanowski. She was married to Henry J. Piatek on July 2, 1949, and they were blessed with three children. Roberta worked in the office of Port Edwards Papermill. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother always enjoying her time with family.

Roberta was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Henry, sisters: Arlene, Marise, Rita & Janice, and daughter: Linda Swiger.

Survivors include her daughter: Kathy Goforth, son: Henry (Lil) Piatek, grandchildren: Carl (Patty) Goforth, Louis (Rita) Swiger, Jenny Goforth, Steve Goforth, Tom Goforth, Henry (Heather) Piatek & Brad Piatek. She is further survived by many wonderful great-grandchildren.

Source: WRJC.com







