Photos: Green Bay Preble High School Commencement Ceremony
Green Bay Preble High School Commencement Ceremony at the Resch Center
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 10, 2021 at 4:24 AM
Wisconsin Senate votes to limit ballot drop boxes and require paperwork for absentee...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2021 at 11:25 PM
Republicans in the Wisconsin Senate approved legislation Wednesday to limit the availability of ballot drop boxes in some communities.
Lost federal aid for Wisconsin schools under GOP budget action now pegged at $2.3 billion
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2021 at 10:58 PM
Until Wednesday, lawmakers were under the impression $1.5 billion was at risk but a new memo shows the money in jeopardy surpasses $2 billion.
Stevens Point man dies after two-car crash on Interstate 43 in Manitowoc County
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 9, 2021 at 10:50 PM
A Stevens Point man, 24, going at high speeds collided with a Fond du Lac driver, 65, and both crossed the highway and went into the ditch.
Wisconsin lawmakers pass bill that would end extra $300 in unemployment benefits. Evers...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2021 at 10:43 PM
Gov. Tony Evers has already signaled he would veto the measure.
Average COVID-19 cases, positivity rate, and hospitalizations declined
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2021 at 9:34 PM
The seven-day average of daily COVID-19 cases declined to 134 on Wednesday, down 398 cases from a month ago.
Assembly passes 'Second Amendment sanctuary' bill that would bar enforcement of federal...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2021 at 9:31 PM
The idea has been deemed unconstitutional in the past because state law cannot override conflicting federal law under the U.S. Constitution.
Senate approves bill that would cut aid to cities that reduce their police budgets
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2021 at 8:35 PM
The Senate is also scheduled to approve legislation that would ban police chokeholds in most instances and require officers to report uses of force.
Fact check: WMC says Right to Work laws lead to faster employment growth, but evidence is...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2021 at 5:30 PM
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce says Right to Work laws lead to faster employment growth, but evidence is mixed
