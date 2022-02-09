Photos: Evers awards grant to state Hmong organization in Appleton
The grant will go to a statewide nonprofit organization that supports Wisconsin’s Hmong and other Southeast Asian populations.
Evers awards $1M grant to support Hmong, Southeast Asian communities as part of $82M...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 9, 2022 at 1:57 AM
The Wisconsin United Coalition of Mutual Assistance Association received receiving funding from the Equitable Recovery Grant Program.
A judge has raised concern that Vos or his aides could have deleted emails after...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 8, 2022 at 11:27 PM
An attorney for the Assembly speaker says he and his aides followed the records law.
Bellin Hospital in Green Bay opens first NICU in state that keeps moms, babies together
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 8, 2022 at 6:59 PM
Bellin Hospital in Green Bay opened a family integrated NICU that helps pre-term babies stay close to their mothers, a first of its kind in Wisconsin.
Republican lawmakers are seeking help from a felon who was convicted of fraud as they...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 8, 2022 at 5:31 PM
The Assembly Elections Committee plans to give a platform Wednesday to Peter Bernegger, who was convicted of defrauding investors in 2009.
Accident in Greenwood Township Results in Car Damage but No Injuries
by WRJC WebMaster on February 8, 2022 at 5:31 PM
Support Isn’t There For Referendum So Tomah Pulls It Off The Table
by WRJC WebMaster on February 8, 2022 at 5:30 PM
DNR Taking Applications For 2023 Class Of Conservation Wardens
by WRJC WebMaster on February 8, 2022 at 5:30 PM
Why some streetlights in Green Bay, Oshkosh, Wausau and Door County are purple
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 8, 2022 at 5:26 PM
Noticed random streetlights giving off a purple hue? You're not alone. Here's why it happens and who'd like to know about it.
