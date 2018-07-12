Phony money circulating in southeast Wisconsin

Sheboygan police are raising a warning about some very realistic phony 100 dollar bills in southeast Wisconsin. The bills are all 100 dollar bills with the same serial number of B03031062B. Lieutenant Doug Teunissen says the bills are real enough to fool anti-counterfeit pens. “Some people are reporting that the pens aren’t alerting to the […]

Source: WRN.com

