Philbrick, Peter C., age 64 of Friendship

Peter C. Philbrick, age 64, of Friendship, Wisconsin, formerly of Arkdale and Milwaukee, passed away Wednesday, January 3, 2018, at Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Peter was born December 2, 1953, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Roy E. and Elvera Ann (nee March) Philbrick. Peter graduated from Milwaukee Lutheran High School in 1972 and began working at Evinrude Motors. He married Debra Jean Seebeck on July 13, 1974, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Peter loved working with fresh flowers and he and Deb ran a floral shop for a few years. Also, he sold Jeeps for a time and acquired the nickname “Mr. Jeep”.

In 1998, Peter and Deb moved to Adams County, Wisconsin. Peter enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, and four-wheeling.

Peter is preceded in death by his mother, Elvera Ann Bassett & father, Roy E. Philbrick.

Survived by: Wife: Debra Philbrick of Friendship

Sister: Faith (Michael) Watson of West Bend, Wisconsin

Nieces: Melodie, Sara, and Caitlin, Great-Nieces Emma and Abby

Nephews: Mike, Nathan, and Daniel, Great-Nephews Simon, Titus, and Alex

further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and other family members, brothers and sisters-in-law and really good friends

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.

Source: WRJC.com

