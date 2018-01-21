Philbrick, Peter C., age 64 of Friendship
Peter C. Philbrick, age 64, of Friendship, Wisconsin, formerly of Arkdale and Milwaukee, passed away Wednesday, January 3, 2018, at Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Peter was born December 2, 1953, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Roy E. and Elvera Ann (nee March) Philbrick. Peter graduated from Milwaukee Lutheran High School in 1972 and began working at Evinrude Motors. He married Debra Jean Seebeck on July 13, 1974, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Peter loved working with fresh flowers and he and Deb ran a floral shop for a few years. Also, he sold Jeeps for a time and acquired the nickname “Mr. Jeep”.
In 1998, Peter and Deb moved to Adams County, Wisconsin. Peter enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, and four-wheeling.
Peter is preceded in death by his mother, Elvera Ann Bassett & father, Roy E. Philbrick.
Survived by: Wife: Debra Philbrick of Friendship
Sister: Faith (Michael) Watson of West Bend, Wisconsin
Nieces: Melodie, Sara, and Caitlin, Great-Nieces Emma and Abby
Nephews: Mike, Nathan, and Daniel, Great-Nephews Simon, Titus, and Alex
further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and other family members, brothers and sisters-in-law and really good friends
Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family.
further information.
Source: WRJC.com
