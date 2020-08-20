Pharmacists can give childhood shots

Pharmacists can now give childhood vaccinations this fall, under a new federal directive.

The head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the order Wednesday.

It temporarily preempts pharmacy restrictions in 22 states.

Public health officials have been worried that vaccination rates would fall because some doctors’ offices were closed by the pandemic.

The authorization allows state-licensed pharmacies to administer childhood vaccines without a doctor’s prescription. Pharmacists must first complete a training program.

The measure does not OK pharmacists to give shots to children younger than 3.

The American Academy of Pediatrics on Wednesday issued a statement criticizing the directive, saying pediatricians’ offices are open and safe, childhood and adolescent vaccines are in stock and there are trained medical professionals who can administer them.

Source: WRJC.com







