Pfeiffer, Debra Lynn Age 67 of Adams

Debra Lynn (Meidenbauer) Pfeiffer, 67, of Adams, WI, died in her home surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

She was born in Waukesha, WI in 1956 to John and Marcella Meidenbauer. Debra worked for Adams County Health & Human Services Department as an economic support worker where she helped many of the elderly and disabled community members. She also worked together with her husband as an office manager where she took care of the books for their business, Pfeiffer’s Auto Repair. Debra met the love of her life, Bill, in 1987 in Adams, WI, after repairing her car. They started dating and their love story began. After many trips around the sun, they decided to take a trip to Roswell, New Mexico, where they joined in matrimony on March 7, 2006.

Debra enjoyed many activities like gardening, traveling, sewing, baking, camping, boating, bowling, golfing, but especially spending quality time with family.

Debra was preceded in death by John and Marcella Meidenbauer (Parents), Dawn Balistreri (sister), and Kenneth Balistreri (Nephew).

Debra is survived by her loving husband Bill Pfeiffer, her siblings: John (Denise) Meidenbauer, her children: Michelle (Erik) Jorgensen, William Roberts, her grandchildren: Kalie (Christopher) Crum, Alyssa Hickey, Colton Roberts, her great-grandchildren: Amiyah Crum, Ryiah Roberts, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Debra will always be remembered for her sweet treats and the way that she cared for the birds and her gardening with all the beautiful flowers she grew. We’ll always imagine hearing her say

Bill, turn that music down” or “Hi honey” to her grandchildren one more time. We couldn’t have asked for a better wife, mother, sister, grandmother and will miss her every day. Her

memory will live on in the hearts of all those who loved her.

A celebration of life will be held at a later time.

Source: WRJC.com







