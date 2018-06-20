Pfeifer, Richard E., age 92 of Mauston

Richard E. Pfeifer, 92 of Mauston passed away Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at the Weber Haus in Wonewoc.

Richard was born on June 19, 1926 in Chicago to Rose and Edward Pfeifer.

Richard never married and lived with his parents, and had his chores to do on the farm. After his parents passed he lived with his sister Mary Jane until her passing. He resided at the Weber Haus. Richard enjoyed watching TV, reading and a good game of Bingo. He was a long time member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.

He is survived by his nephews Kevin Pfaff, Peter (Diana) Pfaff and niece Susan Bohlmann, many great nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents Rose and Ed and his sister Mary Jane Pfaff.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 22, 2018 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Mauston where friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.

Interment will be at St. Patrick Cemetery.

