Pfeifer, Peter Paul Age 84 of Elroy

Peter Paul Pfeifer, “Paul,” 84, of Elroy passed away peacefully on January 2, 2024, in Baraboo after a brief illness.

Paul was born in Chicago, Illinois, on February 17, 1939, to George T. and Anna C. (Wojtowicz) Pfeifer. The family relocated to Elroy when Paul was three years old. He attended a one-room country schoolhouse until third grade, when he transferred to the grade school in Elroy. He graduated from Elroy High School in 1956. During his school years, Paul participated in band and sports.

Paul attended La Crosse State College from 1956-1961, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Geography and Social Sciences. While in college Paul played percussion in the band and made many life-long friends. Prior to graduation, Paul completed his student teaching at Onalaska High School.

Paul began his teaching career at the School District of Mauston in the spring of 1961. For 36 years he imparted knowledge to eager 8th grade minds in his World History classes. Paul made history come alive for his students in many ways, especially when guiding them in live presentations of a medieval castle and a Roman village. He loved engaging his students with humor, starting each class with a joke or a pun. Paul was very honored to host many Veterans Day programs at Mauston Middle School, and he held great respect for all men and women who are serving or have served our country. Paul was also coordinator of the middle school chess tournament, as well as coach and referee for boys basketball. Paul retired from teaching in 1996 and moved back to the family farm in Elroy.

While attending college in La Crosse, Paul met his future wife, June Speer. Paul and June were married at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston on June 15, 1963, and recently celebrated their 60th anniversary. Their union was blessed with three daughters:

Amy (Mark) Behling, Becky (Bill) Rose and Emily (Tom) Morris and five grandchildren: Josh Behling, Will and Olivia Rose and Colin and Abbie Morris.

Paul’s interests and activities were many, including:

Foreman at the Hillsboro Canning Factory, member of Mauston Drum and Bugle Corps,

field measurer for the ASCS farmland office, student at Michigan State University, councilman for the City of Mauston, member of Mauston Jaycees, member of the Studebaker Auto Club, member of Elroy Rotary, bailiff at the Juneau County Courthouse and owner of “The Bike Hut.”

Besides family and teaching, Paul’s greatest loves were acquiring antiques and spending winters in Yuma, Arizona, with June. He was also an avid reader and enjoyed repairing bikes, hunting, fishing and driving his Allis Chalmers tractor on his beloved farm.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Tom Pfeifer, sister-in-law, Irene Pfeifer, nephew, Tim Pfeifer, in-laws, Fred and Beatrice Speer, sisters-in-law, Sylvia Seidel and Donna Speer, brother-in-law, Tom Seidel and numerous cousins and other family members.

Paul is survived by his loving wife, June, daughters Amy, Becky and Emily and their families, brother-in-law, David Hupke and many dear friends and relatives.

Arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Thank you to those who touched Paul’s life with love and laughter. He cherished you all.

