Pfaff, William “Bill” D. Age 89 of New Lisbon
William “Bill” D. Pfaff, age 89 of New Lisbon died on Friday September 16, 2022, at his residence in the township of Lisbon. William was the son of Carl I. and Pearlie B. (Harvey) Pfaff and was born on March 5, 1933, in San Gabriel, CA. William attended school in New Lisbon and graduated from Portage High School in 1951. He was united in marriage to Patricia D. Fitzsimmons on March 19, 1955, and later divorced. William married Edna D. Brandt on December 4, 1976. William, in his early years was employed by AC Delco on the Space Program and later went to work as an expeditor for Hamm’s Masonry in Muskego, WI.
William was a Past-President of the AWSC (Association of Wisconsin Snowmobiling Clubs) for many years, he was appointed by Tommy Thompson to the Governor’s Council on Snowmobiling, was a member of the International Snowmobile Council, a member of the Iron Dog Brigade, a founding member of the Muskego Icetronauts Club and the Winter Wanderers Snowmobiling Club in New Lisbon. William was instrumental in the development of the New Lisbon Promotional Club.
Bill is survived by 3 children, Diane (Leland) Buss of Burlington WI, Bill (Karen) Pfaff of New Lisbon WI, Christi (Buzz) Erickson of St. Peters MO, sister Victoria Lewis of Wyoming MI, 16 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, other relatives and snowmobiling friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Edna, son John and 2 brothers, Carl and Richard.
A Memorial Gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 2:00p.m. until 6:00p.m. at the New Lisbon Community Center (110 Welch Prairie Rd) in New Lisbon. In lieu of flowers memorial may be given to the New Lisbon Winter Wanders Snowmobiling Club. Bill’s cremated remains will be laid to rest in the Evergreen Cemetery, Mauston, WI. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com
Source: WRJC.com
-
'The pain is indescribable': Victims' families speak out as Abdi Ahmed sentenced to 30...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 19, 2022 at 9:21 PM
"I vow to live a better life," Abdi Ahmed said Monday before he was sentenced. The crash killed a mother, her daughter and future son-in-law.
-
Michael Gableman, who produced no evidence of 2020 election fraud in $1 million review,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 19, 2022 at 9:00 PM
Gableman paraphrases Thomas Jefferson in his call for revolution.
-
Green Bay Packers' concessions vendor to resolve erroneous charges from Sunday's game
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 19, 2022 at 8:42 PM
Some Packers fans might have been charged twice for purchases, but vendor voiding duplicate charges.
-
Pfaff, William “Bill” D. Age 89 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on September 19, 2022 at 7:15 PM
-
Picking a safe, high-quality child care for your family can be difficult. Here's some...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on September 19, 2022 at 6:09 PM
Here's how you can find a safe, high-quality child care in Wisconsin for your child.
-
Jacobson, Michael Wayne Age 73 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on September 19, 2022 at 3:41 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on September 19, 2022 at 3:04 PM
-
Brown County's COVID-19 cases up 5.4%; Wisconsin cases surge 10.2%;
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 19, 2022 at 2:43 PM
New coronavirus cases leaped in Wisconsin in the week ending Sunday, rising 10.2% as 8,635 cases were reported. The previous week had 7,835 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.
-
Local Prep Football Scores from Friday Night 9/16
by WRJC WebMaster on September 19, 2022 at 2:38 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.