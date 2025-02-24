Pfaff bill would give farmers “right to repair” equipment

A state lawmaker proposes legislation giving Wisconsin farmers the “right to repair” their equipment. State Senator Brad Pfaff (D-Onalaska) says farmers are currently prohibited from making repairs or having local shops do the work on tractors and combines they purchase. He’s seeking bipartisan sponsors for the bill. Pfaff says it allows the owner of that […] Source: WRN.com







