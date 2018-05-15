Pewaukee Parish Priest Removed From His Position

The Catholic Archdiocese of Milwaukee has removed a priest from the Pewaukee parish after a report of inappropriate contact with a minor. Father Chuck Hanel has denied the allegations. He has served as pastor at the Queen of Apostles on Capitol Drive for four years. The archdiocese sent a letter to parishioners say someone came forward to report the problem earlier this month. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department and Child Protective Services are investigating. Church officials say there have been no other allegations against Father Hanel.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.