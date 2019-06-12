Pew drops plans for Wisconsin study after Robin Vos breaks with other Republicans over it
Wisconsin lost out on a chance to have the Pew Charitable Trusts study its probation system because Gov. Tony Evers and Speaker Robin Vos couldn’t agree on it.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
