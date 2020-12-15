Petty, William Everett Age 85 of Friendship

William Everett Petty, age 85, of Friendship, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

He was born on January 16, 1935 in Reedsville, OH son of the late Everett E. and Flossie M. (Dorst) Petty. William worked a number of occupations and retired as a large equipment mechanic and ending with dairy farming. In retirement, he enjoyed gardening and lawncare.

William is survived by his wife of 64 years, Janice I. (St Clair) Petty, sister Mary Ann Harris of Reedsville, OH , daughter-in-law Deb Petty of McCook, NE, son David (Bonnie) Petty of Lexington TN, daughter Elizabeth Petty of Eagan, MN, daughter Lois (Chester) Hansen of Eagle River, WI, son Everett (Marian) Petty of Sun Prairie, WI, daughter Rachel (Roger) Bleskachek of Eau Claire, WI, 9 grandchildren to include Austin who was more like a son, 13 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, William was preceded in death by two infant sisters, an infant brother, his sisters: Rita Baker, Nina Boston, Dessie Walls, and Dorothy Sanders; his son Daniel, his grandson Brent, and granddaughter Dawn Salyer.

Visitation will be held at the Crandall Funeral Home, Mauston, Saturday 10AM-12PM with gravesite service immediately following at the Evergreen Cemetery.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com

Source: WRJC.com







