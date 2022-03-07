Petrick, Bonnie Marie Age 87 of New Lisbon

Bonnie Marie Petrick, age 87, of New Lisbon died at her home on Monday, February 28, 2022. Bonnie was born to Vernon T. and Regina A. (Reitz) Jensen at the “Old Mill Pond House” on September 10, 1934, just 2 houses away from where she died. She was raised in New Lisbon and graduated from NLHS in 1952. Bonnie started her first job at Walker Stainless Steel as an office assistant for Robert Walker.

Bonnie was united in marriage to Raymond J. Petrick on February 14, 1958 at the United Methodist Church in New Lisbon. They moved to Chicago for 11 years, and Bonnie was a stay-at-home mom and then worked for an auto parts warehouse right next to Chicago Steel and Wire where Ray worked. After moving back to New Lisbon, Bonnie worked for Mauston Farmers Co-op for 25 years as the office manager.

Bonnie, in her younger years, loved bowling and dancing with Ray at the Petenwell Dance Hall. She later enjoyed playing bingo and slots at the casino. She liked to garden (pulling weeds), crocheting and was an avid reader.

She is survived by her son Ronald (Tina) Petrick of New Lisbon, a granddaughter Tonya (Jason) Petrick of New Lisbon, a grandson Nicholas Blodgett Petrick of New Lisbon, a brother Tom (Susan) Jensen of New Lisbon, cherished nieces and nephews, and by a brother-in-law Kenneth Larson of Adams, WI. She is further survived by her extended grandchildren Taylor, Joshua (Krista), Lydia (Broc), Matthew, Adam (Susie), and Emily. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ray in 2002, and a sister Betty Lou Larson in 2006.

A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held on Friday March 11, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at the New Lisbon Community Center (110 Welch Prairie Rd.) in New Lisbon. The Hare Funeral Home is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com







