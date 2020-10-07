Peterson, Vernon J. 68 of Warrens

Vernon J. Peterson age 68, of Warrens, WI died on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Mayo Health Systems in La Crosse, WI. Vernon was the son of Vernon L. and Dorothy (Dresen) Peterson and was born on March 24, 1952 in Minneapolis, MN.

Vernon was raised in the Town of Orange and attended school in New Lisbon. The family later moved to to Mather and the Warrens area. Vernon was united in marriage to Sandra Slater on June 10, 1972 at the Bethel Baptist Church in Camp Douglas.

Vernon loved to go hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed taking his family camping in Kennedy Park and other parks. Vernon had a love for horses and enjoyed taking care of his horses.

Vernon is survived by his children, Steve Peterson of Warrens, John Peterson of Warrens and Amanda (Frank) Johnston of Tomah, a son-in-law Edward Johnston of Warrens, sister, Nancy Munson of Mt. Pleasant, brother Jeffrey (Sharmaine) Peterson of Camp Douglas, grandchildren, Kaylie Peterson, Shyla Peterson, Bryce Peterson, Sierra Peterson, Clara Peterson, great grandchild, Luahna, many nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sandra, grandson Mickey Lee Johnston and daughter Susan Johnston.

A Graveside Service will take place on Friday, October 9th, 2020 at 12:00PM at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Mather, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the Pine Grove Cemetery on Friday from 11:00AM until the time of service. Rev Ronald Tobin presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com

