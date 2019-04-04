Peterson Osager Elected to Hillsboro School Board Grovesteen Buchda Elected to Tomah School Board

Here is a look at some more local election results from Tuesday night that have come into us. In Hillsboro Jo Peterson and Mary Jo Onsager were both elected to or to remain on the school board. In Tomah Gary Grovesteen and Pam Buchda will remain on the school board as they were the top 2 vote getters in the Tomah School District. Wayne Kling finished in 3rd place failing at his school board bid.

