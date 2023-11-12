Peterson, Jeffrey Jon Age 62 of Cape Coral, Florida

Jeffrey Jon Peterson, 62, of Cape Coral, Florida, died on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at his home. He was born In Wisconsin on 18 January 1961 to Stanley Peterson and Virginia Loescher (Peterson). In Wisconsin, Jeff worked in the cheese making industry and other short-term jobs. After he left Wisconsin, he headed to Florida and the Fort Myers and Cape Coral area. Jeff worked for many years on Cabbage Key at the local Inn and Restaurant as their head chef. He was very creative and proud of his cooking abilities. During his free time, he enjoyed cooking, woodworking, golf and fishing.

Jeff is survived by his daughter, Amanda Peterson (Kyle); grandson, Elliott; sisters, Karen (John) Gersy of Friendship, Wisconsin, Shirley Peterson of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, Bobbi (Rock) Carrion of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Wendy Peterson of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin; sister-in-law, Beckie Peterson of Rockton Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews.

Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia and his brother, James.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Wisconsin.

Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.

Source: WRJC.com







