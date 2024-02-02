Peterson, Dorothy Belle Age 93 of Big Flats

Dorothy Belle Peterson, age 93, of Big Flats, Wisconsin passed away Friday, February 02, 2024 at home.

Memorial services will be 3:00 on March 2, 2024 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Big Flats, Wisconsin. Pastor Gloria Stubitsch will officiate. Visitation will be 2:00 until the time of service.

Interment will be at the Niebull Cemetery at a later date.

Dorothy was born October 05, 1930 in Poskin, Wisconsin to Talmer and Hope (McKee) Severson. She married Herbert LeRoy Peterson on June 20, 1953 in Nekoosa, Wisconsin.

Dorothy enjoyed reading, traveling, sewing, gardening, cooking, canning, and music.

Dorothy was a member of Adams-Friendship School Board, Association for Exceptional Children, Zion Lutheran WELCA, Adams County Historical Society and a 4-H leader.

Dorothy was always happiest doing for others. She devoted much time and energy sewing quilts and gathering supplies for Lutheran World Relief Infant Care Kits, organizing and leading a 4-H club and being a project leader, volunteering at school and Head Start, teaching boater safety courses, and advocating for educational services for disabled children. She did this all while helping run a farm and provide a warm and loving home for her husband and five children.

Memorials may be directed in Dorothy’s memory to Zion Lutheran Church.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents: Talmer and Hope Severson; and husband, Herbert LeRoy Peterson.

Survivors include his daughters: Kathy Peterson, Peggy (Roy) Werner, Susan (Tom) Seegert; sons: Thomas (Bev) Peterson & Peter Peterson; grandchildren: Tammy (Nate) Sunderlage, Megan (Adam) Passo, Michele Seegert, Cortney Johnston, Alex Peterson, Tyler Peterson & Latashia Cressy; several great-grandchildren, and nieces & nephews.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.