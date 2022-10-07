Peterson, Ada 84 of Mauston
Ada Peterson passed away peacefully at Fairview Nursing Home on October 5, 2022, Ada was 84.
Ada leaves behind her 4 children. Barb Seifert of Mauston, Rick Buttner of Black River Falls, Daniel Buttner (Kim) of Lake Delton, and Carolyn Ewing of Viroqua, WI.
Ada also leaves behind 6 grandchildren. Mike (Amber) Seifert, Cody Buttner, Dana (Leland) Loomis, Kristen Akbar, Michelle Hill, and Allen Hill.
And 14 great grandchildren.
Ada came from a large family of 9 brothers and 6 sisters. Family reunions were something she enjoyed. Ada assisted her brother Leroy for many years. He was not just a brother and a neighbor but a best friend.
Ada was born in Wisconsin but loved to travel. She has lived in Illinois, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Texas and Florida. Ada held a variety of jobs in her lifetime, she retired from Butz Cleaners.
Ada had many joys in her life. In her younger years she could be found stopping at Carl’s Brite Spot and Randall’s Uptown for a cold one after work. Where she would meet with friends, listen to the country bands, a bit of dancing and enjoying life. She loved to go to yard sales, thrift shops and actually owned her own (Nearly New) shop for a while. She enjoyed cooking for her family. In her later years she found joy in her favorite TV programs, John Wayne, Clint Eastwood and her Sunday programs. Ada loved the Lord and received great strength from her relationship with Him.
Ada touched many lives and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held at Crandall Funeral Home, 123 Elm Street, Mauston, WI 53948 on Saturday 10/8, from 9:00am-11:00am with a service at 11:00 am. Followed by a gathering of friends from noon till 2:00 pm at Mauston Church of the Nazarene, 975 Nazarene Dr. Mauston, WI 53948.
